Oh. My. Goodness. Have never laughed so heartily before in my life. Bridget Jones's Diary is exceptional, if you haven't yet read it, do yourself a favour and put it on your list! It differs quite a bit from the movie, but Renee Zellweger was the perfect choice for Bridget, she is absolutely wonderful! The only thing I felt disappointed about was the no-show of film Mark Darcy's line – "I like you very much, just as you are." Was sincerely hoping it would show up in book somewhere, alas, no 😔 #JaneAusten #bridgetjonesdiary #bridgetjones

