La modelo Lara Kitchen ha hecho lo que muchas en su profesión se atreven muy de vez en cuando: mostrar cómo luce realmente gracias a lo que le ocurre.
En Instagram todo parece perfectamente orquestado para mostrar lo “que uno debe ser”. Pero como siempre, las apariencias engañan y cuando una persona es más humana, puede llegar a que muchos se identifiquen con ella.
Esto pasó con Lara Kitchen. Tiene 20 años, es australiana y a primera vista podría parecer como cualquier belleza de esta red social: una modelo con cejas, cabello, uñas, maquillaje perfecto. “Perfecto”.
So tomorrow is the big night, WA BORN part of @telstraperthfashionfestival is on! This year I'm so beyond excited to be the face of WA BORN and also walking and opening the show for 2016 ✨ there is limited tickets left my friends so get on to it quick smart, also this year money raised is going to organ donation Australia an amazing foundation! Tickets are available at; Https://waborn.worldpress.com/tickets/
Pero ella confesó algo que la ha atormentado por seis años. Tiene alopecia. Es calva y usa pelucas de pelo natural. Y así se mostró en Instagram.
Doing this is was the scariest thing I have ever done in my entire life and something I don't speak about to anyone! So a little story to get this all started When I was 14 I started to loose my hair in clumps and as you can imagine being a 14 year old girl starting high school with new people, you want to make a good impression but for me I became and felt like I was the girl that "wore a wig" or as nasty rumors went around such as "I had cancer" and these words were spread not just through my own school but through other school and already suffering anxiety made things very tough. My parents had no Idea what was going on, why was I loosing my hair? We saw doctor after doctor and some said stress and then one of perths top dermatologists told us alopecia, I remember sitting there and just crying in the doctors office and taking my wig off as he looked at my head and began to tell me and my mum that the follicle off the hair was still there but the chances of it growing back were slim but determined to get my hair back we started treatments (which were not cheap, and involved very strong steroids going onto my head) eventually after trying and trying I gave up and had to accept that nothing was working so for the mean time stick to wigs And I can tell you now wigs 6-7 years ago were not what they are today! And one day a gorgeous soul who I will forever be great full too for this told me about franchesca this young lady that was making wigs/ weaves. So my mum and i went and visited franchesca and my god my life changed instantly, Franchesca made long human hair wigs, which was so exciting for me, I could straighten my hair!! I could have a long pony tail! My "hair" looked more real. And from then on kept hush about my hair. Over the past years me and franchesca have spoken about doing something like this video and a few months ago, I agreed! Because I have nothing to be ashamed off in my words "I'm bold (literally) and strong" and yes hair is a major physical aspect to my appearance but my friends and family love me for me, my personality the person and was raised to be, I shouldn't have anything to feel ashamed off! *continue reading in the comments section
Ella contó que empezó a perder el pelo cuando iba al colegio. Usó peluca y se generaron rumores sobre su cáncer. Esto la angustió bastante. Luego, los médicos le explicaron por qué perdía el pelo. Trataron de hacer todo. Incluso darle medicinas carísimas. No funcionó.
Por eso, las pelucas la hicieron feliz. Estas, fabricadas con pelo natural por Francesca de Mori fueron las únicas que remediaron su problema. Y por esa razón, ellas animaron a quienes sufren alopecia con su autoestima. A apreciar sus imperfecciones.
Así, su video se hizo viral. Tuvo más de 79 mil reproducciones y más de 500 comentarios de los seguidores de la maniquí. Muchos alaban su verdadera belleza. Que haya sido tan real de presentarse sin ningún tipo de atadura. Y también, por supuesto, su valentía.
“Mis amigos y mi familia me quieren por cómo soy. No tengo por qué avergonzarme de ello”, afirmó la muchacha, consciente de que lo que ha hecho es empoderar a muchas mujeres que como ella, sufren en silencio de una enfermedad más común en la población femenina de lo que se cree, reportó el portal “The Sun”.
