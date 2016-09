I know I can be vain a lot of the times. But here's me swallowing my pride and showing you what drinking and driving can do. I was lucky enough to walk away, but most people are not. Call an uber, have a designated driver. But, DO NOT DRIVE DRUNK. #psa #buzzeddrivingisdrunkdriving #dontdrinkanddrive

