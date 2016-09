For some reason this hit close to home. Karina Vetrano was murdered recently while out for a run in NY. Maybe because she's a runner like me. Running is life, when I read her story it just made me sad her dad found her body after she didn't come home from her run. Her dad had warned her not to go alone. My parents, my sister always telling me to be careful when I run or don't go alone. From what I see she was a young goal driven girl into fitness with a vibrant soul. RIP beautiful🙏🏼 Ladies please be careful out there. #karinavetrano #ripkarinavetrano

