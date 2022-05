México detecta primeros casos de subvariantes ómicron BA.5 y BA.2.12.1

As of May 23, 2022, national forecasts predict 2,100–5,300 new #COVID19 deaths will likely be reported during the week ending June 18. That would bring the projected total number of U.S. deaths to 1,011,000–1,022,000. More: https://t.co/rcqjOX3Ypl. pic.twitter.com/ICdKON1nJ3