El mundo del futbol se solidariza con CR7 y su familia tras el fallecimiento de uno de sus hijos

El astro portugués, Cristiano Ronaldo, vive un momento complicado en su vida luego de que él y su pareja, y Georgina Rodríguez, anunciaran el fallecimiento de uno de los hijos que esperaban.
Ante esta noticia, el mundo del futbol se solidarizó con CR7, a quien enviaron mensajes de condolencias para el portugués.
“Mucha fuerza Cristiano. La familia Sportinguista está contigo”, escribió en un comentario de Instagram el Sporting de Lisboa, club donde debutó Cristiano.
Manchester United, la Premier League, la leyenda inglesa Gary Lineker, entre otras personalidades y clubes del futbol, también se manifestaron con publicaciones para enviar “fuerzas” al portugués y su familia, quienes manifestaron sentirse “devastados” tras esta impactante noticia.
Mucha fuerza para toda la familia ❤️ https://t.co/Ed7TiwE5Bv— Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) April 18, 2022
Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family. https://t.co/LJBe3RgkNf— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 18, 2022
The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.— Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2022
Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother ♥️ I’m so sorry— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 18, 2022
Everyone at Manchester City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina. 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2022
Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss.— Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) April 18, 2022