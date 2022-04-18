Deportes

El mundo del futbol se solidariza con CR7 y su familia tras el fallecimiento de uno de sus hijos

Cristiano y Gergina Rodríguez manifestaron que se sienten devastados tras esta noticia

CR7 El portugués dio el anuncio a través de redes sociales (Jon Super/AP)

Por Publisport

El astro portugués, Cristiano Ronaldo, vive un momento complicado en su vida luego de que él y su pareja, y Georgina Rodríguez, anunciaran el fallecimiento de uno de los hijos que esperaban.

Ante esta noticia, el mundo del futbol se solidarizó con CR7, a quien enviaron mensajes de condolencias para el portugués.

“Mucha fuerza Cristiano. La familia Sportinguista está contigo”, escribió en un comentario de Instagram el Sporting de Lisboa, club donde debutó Cristiano.

Manchester United, la Premier League, la leyenda inglesa Gary Lineker, entre otras personalidades y clubes del futbol, también se manifestaron con publicaciones para enviar “fuerzas” al portugués y su familia, quienes manifestaron sentirse “devastados” tras esta impactante noticia.

