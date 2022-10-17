EN VIVO: Ceremonia de entrega del Balón de Oro 2022

Llegó el día y este 17 de octubre se lleva a cabo la ceremonia del Balón de Oro 2022, donde se elegirá al mejor futbolista del mundo , en el Théâtre del Châtelet de París, Francia.
Te recomendamos
Fernando Hierro, nuevo director deportivo de Chivas
Shocker atentó contra su vida tras ser detenido en Chiapas
¿La reta? Karely Ruiz ‘inspira’ uniforme de equipo de futbol llanero
La revista France Football es la encargada de entregar este galardón desde 1956. Lionel Messi es el máximo ganador y el último que recibió el trofeo (2021); sin embargo, para este año no quedó entre los 30 nominados.
En la gala del Balón de Oro 2022 también se reconocerá al mejor futbolista joven, al portero más destacado, además de que también se entregará el Balón de Oro Femenino.
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Casemiro@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/hRIb93lQh7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Dušan Vlahović@juventusfc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fy1IVWpgKi
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @LuisFDiaz19@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/sIFQIEeuRt— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 20th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Cristiano@ManUtd#ballondor pic.twitter.com/omidUm8DQO— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 21st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HKane@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kkwe90Y1vd— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @TrentAA@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/IJhIN2Vagu— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @PhilFoden@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/3I7JJEFmtC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @BernardoCSilva@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/O4T2svXfkb— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oUvrScjF1K
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @mmseize@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oG9grXtLJk— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @ToniRuediger@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1pi9KWck8J— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
João Cancelo@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ydehu5qOoH
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @c_nk97@RBLeipzig#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rC6k5MZiQM— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Darwinn99@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vIImhsI3db— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022