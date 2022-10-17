Deportes

EN VIVO: Ceremonia de entrega del Balón de Oro 2022

También se entregará el Balón de Oro Femenino

Balón de Oro

Es el reconocimiento individual más deseado por los futbolistas (@francefootball)

Por Publisport

Llegó el día y este 17 de octubre se lleva a cabo la ceremonia del Balón de Oro 2022, donde se elegirá al mejor futbolista del mundo , en el Théâtre del Châtelet de París, Francia.

La revista France Football es la encargada de entregar este galardón desde 1956. Lionel Messi es el máximo ganador y el último que recibió el trofeo (2021); sin embargo, para este año no quedó entre los 30 nominados.

En la gala del Balón de Oro 2022 también se reconocerá al mejor futbolista joven, al portero más destacado, además de que también se entregará el Balón de Oro Femenino.

