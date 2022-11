Dmitry Bivol mantiene la corona tras dominar al ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez

Dmitrill Bivol v Gilberto Ramirez -WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 05: Dmitrill Bivol punches Gilberto Ramirez during the WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Title fight between Dmitrii Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez at Etihad Arena on November 05, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) (Francois Nel/Getty Images)