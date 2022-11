Messi: “Veo muchas similitudes de esta Selección con el del Mundial 2014″

Argentina SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JULY 09: Lionel Messi, Pablo Zabaleta, Martin Demichelis, Marcos Rojo, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano, Rodrigo Palacio and Ezequiel Garay of Argentina celebrate defeating the Netherlands in a shootout during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Semi Final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at Arena de Sao Paulo on July 9, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)