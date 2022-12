César Arturo Ramos será el encargado de pitar el Marruecos vs Francia

Denmark v Tunisia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Referee Cesar Ramos speaks to Christian Eriksen of Denmark and Ali Abdi of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (MICHAEL STEELE/Getty Images)