Capitanes vence a South Bay Lakers en juego cardíaco

Rigoberto Mendoza, Mason Jones & Justin Minaya dropped 2️⃣0️⃣+ points apiece to lead the @CapitanesCDMX to a Q4 comeback win over the Lakers! Mexico City improved to 11-5 overall and 8-1 at home with the victory.



👊 Jones: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

👊 Minaya: 21 PTS, 8/11 FG, 4/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/pNTqgcXHaD