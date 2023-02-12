¡No se lo pierden! Famosos están en Arizona presenciando el Super Bowl

El Super Bowl LVII está a minutos de comenzar y el State Farm Stadium ya está abierto, recibiendo a miles de aficionados, donde destaca la presencia de distintos famosos, como deportistas, cantantes y algunos otros.
Jay-Z
Jay-Z in the building 🙌— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Billie Eilish
¡Billie Eilish está presente en el #SuperBowl !— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) February 12, 2023
📸@billieeilishtrs pic.twitter.com/b0cuIX5yAG
Dak Prescott
The #WPMOY in the building. 🙌@dak | @dallascowboys— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Kevin Hart
.@KevinHart4real rocking the legendary Reggie White's jersey for the Birds. #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Dj Snake
DJ Snake setting the vibe at #SuperBowlLVII 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DfGdLz43dp— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
LeBron James
.@KingJames and Savannah James are here. 👑👑— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Damar Hamlin
.@HamlinIsland is here. 🫶— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal
Let @SHAQ welcome you to #SBLVII.— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
21 Savage
21, can ya do something for me?— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Adele
🔥😍 ¡ADELE EN EL SUPER BOWL! 🔥😍— Esto en Línea (@estoenlinea) February 12, 2023
La famosa cantante está presenciando el juego por el vince Lombardi 🏈
📸: Indie 505
👉🏻 https://t.co/oN9zCJjmfx pic.twitter.com/mZtwI30ghZ
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper en el estadio apoyando a sus Eagles… tal como en la película Silver Linings Playbook. pic.twitter.com/IExB6gbkTn— Alberto Lati (@albertolati) February 12, 2023