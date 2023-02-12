Deportes

¡No se lo pierden! Famosos están en Arizona presenciando el Super Bowl

Kansas City y Philadelphia protagonizarán el duelo final de la NFL y distintas figuras públicas ya están en el estadio

NFL Super Bowl

Distintas celebridades se han dado cita en Arizona (Captura de pantalla)

Por Publisport

El Super Bowl LVII está a minutos de comenzar y el State Farm Stadium ya está abierto, recibiendo a miles de aficionados, donde destaca la presencia de distintos famosos, como deportistas, cantantes y algunos otros.

Jay-Z

Billie Eilish

Dak Prescott

Kevin Hart

Dj Snake

LeBron James

Damar Hamlin

Shaquille O’Neal

21 Savage

Adele

Bradley Cooper

