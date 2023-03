Boxeadora trans que derrotó a mexicana es descalificada de Mundial amateur

BREAKING ⚠️

Almost 2 years after the #OlympicGames in #Tokyo it turns out that MALE-born boxer Imane Khelif of #Algeria participated in the WOMEN’s boxing.

The information now comes spilling out after Mexican female boxer, Brianna Cruz, was severely beaten https://t.co/qvHbxflRZj… pic.twitter.com/7l0LMUgXki