Bryce Young es el pick número 1 del Draft de la NFL 2023

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Will Anderson Jr.!@NewEraCap | #WeAreTexans



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/FIO6KpiGmc