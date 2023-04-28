Deportes

Bryce Young es el pick número 1 del Draft de la NFL 2023

Los equipos de la NFL inician la selección de nuevos talentos para la próxima campaña

Bryce Young

El comisionado de la NFL le entrega su jersey a Young (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Por AP

El talento de Bryce Young pesó más que las preocupaciones sobre su estatura. Los Panthers de Carolina reclutaron al esbelto y dinámico quarterback de Alabama como la primera selección del draft de la NFL realizado el jueves, siete semanas después de pactar un canje colosal con Chicago a fin de colocarse en el sitio de honor y obtener a un jugador potencialmente emblemático de la franquicia.

Te recomendamos: El actor de Malcom, Frankie Muniz, lidera campeonato de NASCAR

Carolina eligió a Young, ganador del Trofeo Heisman de 2021, por encima de C.J. Stroud, de Ohio State; Anthony Richardson, de Florida, y Will Levis, de Kentucky. El nuevo entrenador Frank Reich dijo al comienzo de la semana que la organización había alcanzado un consenso el lunes, luego de varias semanas de deliberación.

Young es considerado un buen armador de jugadas que constituye una amenaza doble, con un gran brazo y una gran velocidad. Ha mostrado astucia y buenos valores intangibles, codiciados por los entrenadores, incluido liderazgo y ética de trabajo.

Las dudas principales se relacionan con su físico. En el combine, dio una estatura de cinco pies 10 1/8 pulgadas (1,78 centímetros) y un peso de 204 libras (92,5 kilogramos). Aunque dominó la conferencia SEC, algunos cazatalentos y entrenadores temen que carezca de las condiciones para soportar todos los golpes en la NFL. Pero los Panthers no pudieron ignorar su habilidad superior.

DV Player placeholder
Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos