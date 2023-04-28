Bryce Young es el pick número 1 del Draft de la NFL 2023

El talento de Bryce Young pesó más que las preocupaciones sobre su estatura. Los Panthers de Carolina reclutaron al esbelto y dinámico quarterback de Alabama como la primera selección del draft de la NFL realizado el jueves, siete semanas después de pactar un canje colosal con Chicago a fin de colocarse en el sitio de honor y obtener a un jugador potencialmente emblemático de la franquicia.
Carolina eligió a Young, ganador del Trofeo Heisman de 2021, por encima de C.J. Stroud, de Ohio State; Anthony Richardson, de Florida, y Will Levis, de Kentucky. El nuevo entrenador Frank Reich dijo al comienzo de la semana que la organización había alcanzado un consenso el lunes, luego de varias semanas de deliberación.
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @Panthers select Bryce Young!
@NewEraCap | #KeepPounding— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/v21ZtBpbCd
Young es considerado un buen armador de jugadas que constituye una amenaza doble, con un gran brazo y una gran velocidad. Ha mostrado astucia y buenos valores intangibles, codiciados por los entrenadores, incluido liderazgo y ética de trabajo.
Las dudas principales se relacionan con su físico. En el combine, dio una estatura de cinco pies 10 1/8 pulgadas (1,78 centímetros) y un peso de 204 libras (92,5 kilogramos). Aunque dominó la conferencia SEC, algunos cazatalentos y entrenadores temen que carezca de las condiciones para soportar todos los golpes en la NFL. Pero los Panthers no pudieron ignorar su habilidad superior.
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select C.J. Stroud!
@NewEraCap | #WeAreTexans— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/H1kg0XhSCa
With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Will Anderson Jr.!
@NewEraCap | #WeAreTexans— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/FIO6KpiGmc
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Colts select Anthony Richardson!
@NewEraCap | #ForTheShoe— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/WV7uw08tTc
With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Seahawks select Devon Witherspoon!
@NewEraCap | #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/esNPoloFRM
With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @AZCardinals select Paris Johnson Jr.!
@NewEraCap | #BirdGang— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/2swNmvwGl7
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Raiders select Tyree Wilson!
@NewEraCap | #RaiderNation— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/qyhUdNk5mn
With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select Bijan Robinson!
@NewEraCap | #DirtyBirds— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/a5KUONJYo7
With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Eagles select Jalen Carter!
@NewEraCap | #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/L0PGFPz5Sx
With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select Darnell Wright!
@NewEraCap | #DaBears— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/zHRS8n3EST