André Jardine niega tener un acercamiento con el América

Liga MX QUERETARO, MEXICO - AUGUST 11: Andre Jardine, coach of San Luis during the 8th round match between Queretaro and Atletico San Luis as part of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Queretaro, Mexico. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images) (Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)