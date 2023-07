Se acabaron los rumores, Christian Horner confirma a Checo Pérez en Red Bull en 2024

Christian Horner y Checo Pérez NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 07, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) (Peter Fox/Getty Images)