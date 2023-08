Luis Rubiales dimite como presidente de la Federación española

Spain v Netherlands: Quarter Final - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Jorge Vilda (C), Head Coach of Spain, is congratulated by the Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales (R) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)