Alcaraz califica sin problemas a cuartos de final del US Open

Hangs TOUGH 😤



Marketa Vondrousova defeats Stearns 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2 and becomes the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to follow up a Wimbledon title with a run to the #USOpen quarterfinals!



Faces No.17 Keys next for a place in the last 4 🔜 pic.twitter.com/JSwmESaO5H