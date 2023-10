Fallece Sir Bobby Charlton, leyenda del Manchester United y de Inglaterra

Sir Bobby Charlton y Pele FILE - Soccer stars Sir Bobby Charlton of England, left, and Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, of Brazil, are shown during the MasterCard International meeting in Paris, Feb. 9, 1995. Bobby Charlton, an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a Manchester United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died. He was 86. A statement from Charlton's family, released by United, said he died Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 surrounded by his family. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, file) (REMY DE LA MAUVINIERE/AP)