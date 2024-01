Tigres derrota a León en noche histórica de Gignac

Gignac León vs Tigres Andre-Pierre Gignac (L) of Tigres jumps for the ball with Jose Rodriguez (R) of Leon during the 1st round match between Leon and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX at Npu Camp Leon Stadium on January 17, 2024 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. (Isaac Ortiz/Isaac Ortiz)