¿Castigado? Adonai Escobedo no pita desde la final entre América y Tigres

Liga BBVA MX Apertura 2023 America vs Tigres UANL Final Vuelta Referee Adonai Escobedo shows red card to Nahuel Guzman of Tigres during the final second leg match between Club America and Tigres UANL as part of Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, December 17, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)