Tigres y Rayados jugarán partido amistoso contra equipo de Canadá

🇲🇽 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫



🧳 We're proud to announce some high-profile assignments against @TigresOficial and @Rayados as our pre-season work continues in Mexico.



👇 The details.



🔗 https://t.co/8ieKT5OFhD#WeAreUnited I #YorkUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/zV8LvzWjom