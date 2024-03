Liga MX impresiona al ser una de las ligas más vistas del mundo

América vs Atlético San Luis Sebastien Salles-Lamonge (L) of Atletico Sa Luis jumps for the ball with Henry Martin (R) of America during the Semifinals second leg match between Club Aguilas del America and Atletico de San Luis as part of Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, December 09, 2023, in Mexico City. Mexico. (Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)