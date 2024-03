Rey Mysterio y otros mexicanos confirman pelea protagónica en WrestleMania 40

HERE WE GO! 😏@reymysterio just challenged @DomMysterio35 and @EscobarWWE to a TAG TEAM MATCH at #WrestleMania!



His partner? The newest member of LWO: @dragonlee95 🫨🇲🇽



WE NEED THIS TO HAPPEN!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3rH9NNNjK4