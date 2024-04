Escándalo en Pumas, difunden video de jugador captado en un bar ¿previo al Clásico?

Pumas Leonardo Syarez, Robert Ergas, Jose Caicedo, Piero Quispe, Guillermo Martinez of Pumas during the 7th round match between Pumas UNAM and Santos as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga BBVA MX at Olimpico Universitario Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)