Checo gana otro podio; Verstappen sigue dominando la F1 con triunfo en China

F1 Grand Prix of China - Sergio Pérez SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 21: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing Head of Car Engineering Paul Monaghan celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Lars Baron/Getty Images)