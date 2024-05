¿Vestidor roto? Jugadores de Rayados se agarran a golpes

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Monterrey (MEX) vs Columbus Crew (USA) SFV

German Berterame, John Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Jesus Gallardo of Monterrey during the semifinals second leg match between Monterrey and Columbus Crew as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on May 01, 2024 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

(JONATHAN DUENAS/JONATHAN DUENAS)