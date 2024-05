¿Cuántos partidos le quedan de suspensión a Nahuel Guzmán?

Nahuel Guzmán

Nahuel Guzman of Tigres during the 15th round match between Monterrey an Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga BBVA MX at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

(JONATHAN DUENAS/JONATHAN DUENAS)