Fernando Ortiz seguirá siendo entrenador de Rayados

Fernando Ortiz

Fernando Gago head coach of Guadalajara and Fernando Ortiz head coach of Monterrey during the 13th round match between Monterrey and Guadalajara as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga BBVA MX at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

(JONATHAN DUENAS/JONATHAN DUENAS)