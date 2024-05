América derrota a Rayadas y saca valiosa ventaja en la final

Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2024 America vs Monterrey - Final Ida

Kiana Palacios celebrates her goal 1-0 with Katty Martinez of America during the final first leg match between America and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX Femenil at Azteca Stadium, on May 23, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)