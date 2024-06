Pésima clasificación de Checo Pérez en Canadá, Mercedes sorprende para conseguir la pole position

Sergio Checo Pérez

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 08: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 08, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)