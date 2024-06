Joya del futbol juvenil desprecia a Estados Unidos para jugar con México

Obed Vargas

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: Ricardo Galindo of Pumas and Obed Vargas #73 of Seattle Sounders battle for the ball in the second half during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)