Por el sueño europeo, Uriel Antuna está a un paso de emigrar a Europa con el AEK de Atenas

Uriel Antuna

Uriel Antuna celebrates his goal 0-1 of Cruz Azul during the 15th round match between Puebla and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga BBVA MX at Cuauhtemoc Stadium on April 12, 2024 in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico.

(Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo)