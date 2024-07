Carlos Salcedo acude a la Fiscalía General para declarar por el homicidio de su hermana

Cruz Azul v America

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 23: Henry Martin of America battles for possession with Carlos Salcedo of Cruz Azul during the Final first leg match between Cruz Azul and America as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on May 23, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

(Hector Vivas/Getty Images)