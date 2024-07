Agenda deportiva del segundo día de actividades en los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024

Rugby Sevens - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -2

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Players of Argentina walk out prior to the Men's Rugby Sevens Pool B Group match between Argentina and Kenya on Day -2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

(Hannah Peters/Getty Images)