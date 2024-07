Referencias y secretos en el recorrido del fuego olímpico de París 2024

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: A general view of through the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel as Torch bearers French Athlete Marie-Jose Perec and French Judo Practitioner Teddy Riner (obscured) look on as the Olympic Cauldron lifts into the sky after being lit at the Gardens of the Tuileries during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

