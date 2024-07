El desconocido hombre que se volvió viral por su trabajo en los Juegos Olímpicos

París 2024 - Salvavida Natación

A lifeguard jumps into the competition pool to retrieve United States swimmer Emma Webber's swimming cap that happened to have been left at the bottom of the pool during the morning session at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

