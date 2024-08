Marco Verde va por el oro olímpico que no se consigue desde 1968 tras nueva victoria en París 2024

Marco Verde

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Lewis Richardson of Team Great Britain reacts as Match Referee Nelka Thampu raises the hand of Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez of Team Mexico to announce the winner of the Men's 71kg Semifinal match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)