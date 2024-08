¡Sansores sigue con vida! El taekwondoín mexicano va por el bronce en París 2024 ¿Cuándo y dónde ver hoy?

Carlos Sansores

SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 23: Carlos Sansores Acevedo of Team Mexico (left) competes against Marc-andre Bergeron of Team Canada in the Men's Taekwondo Kyorugi +80kg Semifinals at Parque Deportivo Estadio Nacional on Day 3 of the Santiago Pan Am Games 2023 on October 23, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)