McLaren le roba la pole position a Max en su casa; ‘Checo’ Pérez logra el Top 5 para la carrera

Lando Norris

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 24: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Ferrari SF-24 during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 24, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

(Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)