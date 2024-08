Susto en Zandvoort, Sargeant escapa de las llamas en aparatoso accidente en la F1

Logan Sargeant

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 24: The car of Logan Sargeant of United States and Williams is seen on fire after crashing during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 24, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

(Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)