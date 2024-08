McLaren y Lando Norris aplastan a Red Bull en la clasificación de Monza

McLaren

MONZA, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on August 31, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

(Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)