Preocupa estado de la cancha del Akron previo al México vs. Estados Unidos

Estadio Akron

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MAY 8: General view of the stadium with fans prior to the quarterfinals first leg match between Chivas and Toluca as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX at Akron Stadium on May 8, 2024 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images)

(Simon Barber/Getty Images)