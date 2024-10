“Si queremos ser campeones debemos ganarle a los mejores”: Chino Huerta

Pumas vs Cruz Azul

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 30: Cesar Huerta of Pumas UNAM battles for possession with Willer Ditta of Cruz Azul during the 13th round match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on March 30, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

(HECTOR VIVAS/Getty Images)