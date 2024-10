¡Sin el goleador! Chivas informa que Roberto Alvarado es baja para el juego ante Puebla

Roberto Alvarado

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - AUGUST 31: Roberto Alvarado of Chivas looks on before the 6th round match between Chivas and FC Juarez as part of the Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MX at Akron Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images)

(Simon Barber/Getty Images)