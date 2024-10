Serie Mundial 2024: Dodgers vs. Yankees, el Clásico de Otoño se viste de gala

Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers connects for an RBI single during the 6th inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)