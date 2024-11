Imane Khelif, boxeadora olímpica, tiene órganos masculinos reveló un estudio médico reciente

Imane Khelif

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Imane Khelif of Team Algeria makes her way to the ring with Team Algeria Coach Mohamed Al-Shawa prior to the Women's 66kg Quarter-final round match against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Team Thailand on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

(Richard Pelham/Getty Images)