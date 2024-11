Donald Trump, de superestrella de la WWE a la Casa Blanca

Donald Trump - WWE

WWE chairman Vince McMahon (C) has his head shaved by Donald Trump (L) and Bobby Lashley (R) while being held down by ''Stone Cold'' Steve Austin after losing a bet in the Battle of the Billionaires at the 2007 World Wrestling Entertainment's Wrestlemania at Ford Field on April 1, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. Umaga was representing McMahon in the match when he lost to Bobby Lashley who was representing Trump. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)