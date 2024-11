Más de 20 mil dólares y objetos de valor robaron a Mahomes y Kelce mientras jugaban

Kelce y Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)