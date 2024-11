Federer dedica emotiva carta a Nadal, un adiós entre amigos y rivales

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe walk to embrace each other at the end of the match during the doubles match between Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe during Day One of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)